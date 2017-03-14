27°
Prominent Northern Rivers politician's Facebook hacked

Samantha Elley
| 14th Mar 2017 7:46 AM
Federal MP Kevin Hogan is slowly restoring his Facebook page where hackers deleted all posts and many contacts.
Federal MP Kevin Hogan is slowly restoring his Facebook page where hackers deleted all posts and many contacts.

IT SEEMS no one is safe from hackers on the internet.

While Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland had her name plastered on a suspicious video to her Facebook followers personal messages, federal member for Page Kevin Hogan also had his Facebook page hacked.

"It is a timely reminder that you can never be too safe online." Mr Hogan said　

"You may have previously liked or followed my page, but because of the hacking - now don't. The hackers deleted all my old posts and over 3000 of my contacts."　

Mr Hogan said he was very disappointed by the action as his Facebook page showcases the many talents and remarkable people in the region.

"The hackers removed all of these images and videos," he said.

"I would like to thank the thousands of people who have already re-followed my Page."　

To re-follow the Kevin Hogan Facebook Page, please visit Kevin Hogan MP, hit the 'Like Page' button.

Topics:  danielle mulholland facebook hackers kevin hogan northern rivers crime

