SAD NEWS: Madonna and Lars Hedberg were well known in Gympie business and equestrian circles. Mrs Hedberg died suddenly last week.
News

Prominent Gympie equestrian identity and businesswoman dies

Arthur Gorrie
by
7th Oct 2019 11:02 AM
PROMINENT Gympie equestrian identity and businesswoman Madonna Hedberg has died..

Her husband, businessman and former Gympie Show Society president Lars Hedberg, travelled to Brisbane today to see her parents who were, he said, "just devastated."

Mr Hedberg said he had last seen his wife alive when he went to work on Wednesday morning, leaving her to sleep in.

When he rang home at about 10am and received no answer, he asked someone to look in on her, but Mrs Hedberg was found dead.

She was 63.

The couple had prominent and successful business careers in Gympie, including ownership of the city's only McDonalds outlet, which they sold , later establishing the city's only Hungry Jacks.

Mrs Hedberg also ran Gympie Saddleworld and was well known in equestrian circles.

"We met on a QANTAS flight," Mr Hedberg said yesterday. "She was a hostie. We broke all the regulations even then."

Mr Hedberg said no date had yet been set for her funeral.

Gympie Times

