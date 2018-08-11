Menu
Prolific offender's coast taxi theft earns him jail time

10th Aug 2018 12:24 PM
A MAN who "has spent the majority of his life in custody" is now facing more time behind bars after being sentenced today.

Timothy Andrew Butler's solicitor Amber Acreman argued his theft of a taxi on the Sunshine Coast in May was in a desperate bid to flee an assault back to safety in Toowoomba.

The court heard Butler had taken the keys left on the wheel of the 2012 Camry before driving it back to the Garden City.

PolAir tracked him along the highway before police were able to make an arrest at the Southtown shopping precinct.

Ms Acreman said Butler was attacked by a group after attending a function of a friend's on the coast.

PolAir vision
The 27-year-old had a number of facial injuries when he appeared in the dock for the first time after his arrest.

He had been released from prison for just a month at the time of the offence.

Ms Acreman said her client had a lengthy criminal history and had effectively "grown up in the system" and found that month free and "without rules or boundaries" difficult.

Police prosecutor Rowan Brewster-Webb said Butler had pulled the taxi's camera loose and ripped the computer system from the dash, causing $4500 worth of damage.

"When he has been free he has just simply continued to re-offend," he said.

Magistrate Keegan described his criminal history as "deplorable" and sentenced him to 16 months in prison, but set a parole release date of October 26.

