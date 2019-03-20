Projects saved, others cancelled at 'tough' council meeting

TOUGH TIMES: Lismore City Council made some tough decisions to plug their fiscal black hole at their March 19 extraordinary meeting. L- Council general manager Shelley Oldham, mayor Isaac Smith, acting director sustainable development and executive director infrastructure & services,, Gary Murphy,, discussed the 33 projects up for cancellation or deferral in the Imagine Lismore Delivery Plan 2019/20121.

TOUGH TIMES: Lismore City Council made some tough decisions to plug their fiscal black hole at their March 19 extraordinary meeting. L- Council general manager Shelley Oldham, mayor Isaac Smith, acting director sustainable development and executive director infrastructure & services,, Gary Murphy,, discussed the 33 projects up for cancellation or deferral in the Imagine Lismore Delivery Plan 2019/20121. Alison Paterson

LISMORE councillors have voted to cancel or defer 33 projects in an effort to plug their $6 million fiscal black hole.

At the Lismore City Council's extraordinary meeting held last night, some tough decisions were made.

But exact details on the amount of money saved won't be available for some time.

General manager Shelley Oldham said it was vital that more rigour and diligence be given to projects.

She said the Imagine Lismore Delivery Plan 2019/2020 did not include the costs of the projects.

"We did not want projects to be chosen judged on price alone,” she said.

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said the projects which were cancelled meant the council had a clearer vision of where it was heading.

"By cancelling these projects we are removing liabilities from the budget,” he said.

"Now we are focussing on the maintaining projects and scoping what needs to be done.”

Earlier in the meeting, Cr Elly Bird spoke in favour of retaining the Renewable Energy Plan while Cr Eddie Lloyd spoke in favour of the Aboriginal and Dual Naming project.

At the earlier councillor briefing, which commenced at 6pm ahead of the extraordinary meeting, councillors went through the projects individually and agreed to move three projects from defer to be re-submitted. These were:

Review and update Crime Prevention Plan

Develop a passive recreation of Lismore Lake Project

Aboriginal and Dual Naming.

Two projects -- the installation of mid-scale renewable energy and demolition of the lake pool -- were cancelled.

Eventually all councillors except Gianpiero Battista and Adam Guise voted in favour. Greg Bennett and Nancy Casson were absent on leave.

Meanwhile, several members of the public gallery spoke against the Imagine Lismore Delivery Program

Northern Rivers Rail Trail project representative Geoff Meers reminded the council that the project's business case "requires no financial contribution from Lismore or Richmond Valley Council”.

Cr Smith assured Mr Meers that "this still remains a priority for this council”.

Council-watcher Janine Wilson said she wanted to appeal to councillors to avoid the risk of becoming compulsive grant-shoppers and to warn against projects they could not afford.

Southern Cross University Professor Caroline Sullivan spoke about the dangers of deferring or cancelling anything to do with the Flood Risk Management Plan.