Road rage attack on grandma and boy, 5

A GRANDMOTHER and her five-year-old grandson had a projectile thrown at their vehicle which shattered their car window during a road rage incident at Richlands, south-west of Brisbane this month.

Coral Sharpe has appealed for anyone who may have dash cam footage that could help to contact police.

Ms Sharpe said she was driving through a school zone when a man in a white van sped up and cut her off.

"I slammed on the brakes and I remember my grandson saying 'grandma, what's happening?!'," she said.

Coral Sharpe’s car window that was smashed in road rage incident at Richlands.

"I did toot the horn, then he threw his hands out the window ranting and raving."

Ms Sharpe said the man then tried to cut her off again before pulling up alongside her and hurling more abuse.

"I wound our windows up and adjusted my sunvisor so he couldn't make eye contact with me," she said.

"I saw something being thrown, then I heard this God Almighty bang in my back quarter window. If we had've been side by side, it would've been my window," she said.

Ms Sharpe said she tried to get the man's registration plate as he drove away, but he ran a red light and sped through road works.

"My grandson is five and it scared the living daylights out of him, and it shocked me," she said.

Where the projectile hit Coral Sharpe’s car window.

She said the man had signage of his van like a spanner of some sort.

"I just thought 'holy bloody moley'," she said.

Ms Sharpe said the incident could've been even worse if she had her disabled son with her who usually sits beside that window that was shattered.

"I was driving the old ute out on the farm before we were able to legally drive, and in all those years, I've never ever experienced anything this dramatic," she said.

"Because I couldn't give them a description or a rego, the police at Springfield said if you see the van and get a licence plate number, definitely come back in."

The incident occurred between Inala Ave and the Centenary Hwy on ramp out the front of the Richlands train station on Progress Rd on June 14 about 2.45pm.

Anyone with information or footage should contact police.