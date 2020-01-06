Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
High tech data collection from European space agencies will be put toward getting a clearer picture of where whales are in the sea.
High tech data collection from European space agencies will be put toward getting a clearer picture of where whales are in the sea.
Environment

Project to count whales from space

by PATRICK WHITTLE
6th Jan 2020 11:39 AM

An aquarium and an engineering firm in Massachusetts are partnering on a project to better protect whales by counting them from space.

The New England Aquarium in Boston, and Draper engineers say whale conservation needs new, higher-tech solutions to protect them from extinction.

They'll gather data from sources ranging from European space agencies to amateur radio operators to create a probability map of where in the ocean the whales might be.

John Irvine, chief scientist for data analytics with Draper says conservation groups will then be able to monitor whales and their movements.

"If whales are moving out of one area and into another, what's the reason for that? Is it due to ocean warming," Irvine said. "Is it changes in commercial shipping lanes? These are all questions we'll be able to start answering once we have the data."

animals conservation seniors-news spaces whales

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four reasons our crews are heading south to ‘ground zero’

        premium_icon Four reasons our crews are heading south to ‘ground zero’

        News Local RFS volunteers have been fighting fires for months yet still they willingly jump in the truck to help their RFS mates

        BIG READ: Council’s swift, smart response to the fires

        premium_icon BIG READ: Council’s swift, smart response to the fires

        News Leadership and communication were the focus when almost half the LGA was burned

        How Byron’s business boom continues to surprise

        premium_icon How Byron’s business boom continues to surprise

        News Multiple business owners in Byron have agreed that the hospitality industry this...

        Family business makes splash on the eco-pool scene

        premium_icon Family business makes splash on the eco-pool scene

        News WITH the severe drought, a current trend has seen people ditching the chlorine and...