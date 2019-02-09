Prohibited weapon: This knife ain't no prop or toy

'Zombie knives' are large weapons with multi-edged blades and have images, words or markings suggesting the knives are intended to be used for violence.

ZOMBIE knives will be added to the list of prohibited weapons in NSW after being used in serious crimes across the state.

Richmond Police District released a post today on Facebook informing citizens that the knives which are being purchased online by people as props or toys will be banned on February 28.

Police Minister Troy Grant said that 'zombie knives' with dangerous blades are to be handed over to police.

"Zombie knives have been used in serious crimes in other jurisdictions, and are available here from online retailers.

"There is absolutely no place for these dodgy weapons in our community, which is why the NSW Liberals and Nationals Government has acted to keep people safe.

"These knives have the potential to cause significant harm to people if used in criminal activity, and there's also a huge risk of accidents by those using them as props or toys.

"From February 28 it will be an offence to have unauthorised possession of, or to buy or sell one of these knives, without a proper permit,” Mr. Grant said.

Owners of the knife have until the end of February to surrender the knives to police or seek a prohibited weapons permit.

Mr Grant said anyone caught with a prohibited weapon without a permit faces a maximum penalty of 14 years in jail.

"A person can apply for a permit but they'll need a good reason for doing so,” Mr Grant said.

Zombie knives will be added to the list alongside flick, ballistic and star knives, as well as other weapons including knuckle-dusters and Tasers.

Police inform anyone who wishes to make a prohibited weapons permit application, to book an appointment to surrender the knife to police until the application is determined.

For safety reasons, zombie knife owners should not attend police stations without making a prior appointment.