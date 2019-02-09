Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
'Zombie knives' are large weapons with multi-edged blades and have images, words or markings suggesting the knives are intended to be used for violence.
'Zombie knives' are large weapons with multi-edged blades and have images, words or markings suggesting the knives are intended to be used for violence. David John Henderson.
News

Prohibited weapon: This knife ain't no prop or toy

Amber Gibson
by
9th Feb 2019 5:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ZOMBIE knives will be added to the list of prohibited weapons in NSW after being used in serious crimes across the state.

Richmond Police District released a post today on Facebook informing citizens that the knives which are being purchased online by people as props or toys will be banned on February 28.

'Zombie knives' are large weapons with multi-edged blades and have images, words or markings suggesting the knives are intended to be used for violence.

Police Minister Troy Grant said that 'zombie knives' with dangerous blades are to be handed over to police.

"Zombie knives have been used in serious crimes in other jurisdictions, and are available here from online retailers.

"There is absolutely no place for these dodgy weapons in our community, which is why the NSW Liberals and Nationals Government has acted to keep people safe.

"These knives have the potential to cause significant harm to people if used in criminal activity, and there's also a huge risk of accidents by those using them as props or toys.

"From February 28 it will be an offence to have unauthorised possession of, or to buy or sell one of these knives, without a proper permit,” Mr. Grant said.

Owners of the knife have until the end of February to surrender the knives to police or seek a prohibited weapons permit.

Mr Grant said anyone caught with a prohibited weapon without a permit faces a maximum penalty of 14 years in jail.

"A person can apply for a permit but they'll need a good reason for doing so,” Mr Grant said.

Zombie knives will be added to the list alongside flick, ballistic and star knives, as well as other weapons including knuckle-dusters and Tasers.

Police inform anyone who wishes to make a prohibited weapons permit application, to book an appointment to surrender the knife to police until the application is determined.

For safety reasons, zombie knife owners should not attend police stations without making a prior appointment.

prohibited weapons richmond district police zombie knife
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    CONFIRMED: When is Palace Cinemas Byron Bay opening?

    premium_icon CONFIRMED: When is Palace Cinemas Byron Bay opening?

    Whats On THE new venue will boast nine cinemas and 300 parking spaces, but from when?

    • 9th Feb 2019 5:22 PM
    A few good women to help the music pirate

    premium_icon A few good women to help the music pirate

    Whats On Aine Tyrrell is releasing a new album with help from some friends

    Get hooked in this family fun day

    premium_icon Get hooked in this family fun day

    Environment PULL out your fishing rods for a day of family fun and fishing