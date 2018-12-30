Program offers arts for the GIFF-TED

MULTI-TALENTED: A Multitask production of Knights of the Lost Table.

MULTITASK Community Programs had a terrific year with many interactive programs and supports being offered to people with disabilities.

Community Programs held their end of year function which included a Rockabilly dance session, a drama production Knights of the Lost Table and a visit by local rock band GIFF-TED. Lunch was provided by Happy Days Cafe.

Multitask staff worked closely with participants to run rockabilly and belly dance workshops throughout the year and also supported participants to adapt, and be involved in aspects of putting on a drama production. Participants were supported to work through script adaptation, suitable music arrangements, costume and set design and two performances of the production.

The band members of GIFF-TED, Jamie Wilson, Tracy Reynolds, Geoff Pratten and Terry Martin, generously offered a performance free of charge and played many favourite rock songs, getting everyone up dancing. LJ Hooker Ballina supplied a marquee for the band.

Multitask Human Resources Foundation is a not for profit organisation supporting people with disabilities to work towards life goals and undertake activities and outings of choice.

Programs and community support are provided at Community Programs, Molesworth St, Club Lane and also Tamar St in Ballina.

For further info, contact Eli Partridge 0427422349, Karen McKeown 0400701361 or Georgie Piper 0411425566.