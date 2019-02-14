Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

University professor in critical condition

by Alexandra Bernard
12th Feb 2019 11:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A respected Bond University professor remains in critical condition after almost drowning on Sunday morning.

Professor Christopher Del Mar, 69, was pulled face down from the surf at Miami and is in critical condition at Gold Coast University Hospital.

Paramedics were called at 5.43am Sunday when a member of the public rescued Prof Del Mar before alerting off-duty life savers who performed CPR.

Professor Chris Del Mar at Bond University. Picture: Supplied.
Professor Chris Del Mar at Bond University. Picture: Supplied.

Prof Del Mar is a professor of public health and centre for research in evidence-based practice in the faculty of Health Sciences and Medicine at Bond University.

He started at Bond in 2004 as the Dean of Health Sciences and Medicine until 2009 and was appointed Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Research) from 2005-2010 and has been in his current position ever since.

Bond University Vice Chancellor and President Professor Tim Brailsford said the Bond community was in shock.

"Professor Del Mar's many friends and colleagues are struggling with the news of the accident. At this difficult time we send our best wishes to his loved ones."

More Stories

editors picks gold coast near drowning surf surf lifesaving

Top Stories

    Woman charged after backyard fire destroyed homes

    premium_icon Woman charged after backyard fire destroyed homes

    Breaking SHE allegedly left a fire unattended in her backyard before it spread into bushland.

    Pedestrian remains critical after crash on highway

    premium_icon Pedestrian remains critical after crash on highway

    News The highway was closed for some time after the incident

    18-year-old sentenced over drunken attack on teens

    premium_icon 18-year-old sentenced over drunken attack on teens

    Crime Assault could have led to a "lengthy period of time” behind bars

    Heroes praised for keeping Tabulam safe

    premium_icon Heroes praised for keeping Tabulam safe

    News FIREFIGHTERS joined other agencies to keep Tabulam safe