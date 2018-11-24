Professionals confirmed for triathlon

LEADING CONTENDER: Harry Jones on the way to winning the Coffs Harbour Triathlon in March. Jones is expected to be among the front-runners at the Kingscliff Triathlon next weekend.

LEADING CONTENDER: Harry Jones on the way to winning the Coffs Harbour Triathlon in March. Jones is expected to be among the front-runners at the Kingscliff Triathlon next weekend. Brad Greenshields

BYRON BAY triathlete Matt Slee is one of three professionals to have confirmed for the Kingscliff Triathlon next weekend.

He will be joined by Coffs Harbour Triathlon winner Harry Jones and Tweed Heads pro Jack Orr.

Slee is competing tomorrow in the Ironman 70.3 Western Sydney event around Penrith and the Blue Mountains.

A field of more than 1200 is expected at Kingscliff next Sunday with athletes competing in various distances and joined by 150 juniors aged 7 to 12 .

There was a similar event at Yamba last weekend which attracted a contingent from the Ballina Triathlon Club after it held the first round.

The Kingscliff Triathlon is also part of the North Coast Inter-Club Series.

Race director Mike Crawley said he was excited to welcome the (Queensland) South Coast Inter-Schools trials.

"With a protected swim and a flat cycle and ride, the triathlon is a great opportunity for kids to have a go at triathlon,” he said.

"We are really excited to be able to help develop new triathletes and to have the South Coast Schools coming along.”

The South Coast Inter-School trials provide opportunities for kids on the coast to compete in the highest state level of triathlon.

Accommodation houses are already seeing bookings increase, and event organisers predict that the recent developments along the foreshore and Cudgen Creek boardwalk will attract more visitors.

"The triathlon in Kingscliff is a real celebration of pre-Christmas racing in a wonderful beachside location,” Crawley said.

"It's great to welcome so many athletes here to Kingscliff. For many it is their first time on the Tweed Coast and it is a great showcase weekend to bring people back for a holiday at another time.”

The event doubles as a fundraiser for the Cudgen Surf Life Saving Club with seven rescue craft and a team of 25 to protect the 1200 swimmers over six distances.