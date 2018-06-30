Professional provocateur brings cabaret

SOME people are too cool for school, and there's Reuben Kaye.

The Australian artist is a hilarious singer, a musically gifted comedian, a dazzling cabaret performer and a gender-bending miracle maker.

After a critically acclaimed season in Perth as part of the Fringe World Festival and winning the Best Cabaret award at the Adelaide Fringe Festival last year, Kaye has been recruited by Chris Chen and Brett Haylock from the Brunswick Picture House to MC their international touring show Club Swizzle this year.

In an explosion of energy, acid wit and casual sensationalism that is simply delicious, Reuben Kaye's own brand of melodramatic showmanship has wowed audiences and critics around the globe.

Kaye's delivery is flawless as he seamlessly blends lavish storytelling into gilded song, incorporating an impressive repertoire that ranges from Kurt Weill to Kate Bush, regularly punctuating his monologue with rich cultural critique.

And this is why Kaye himself is coming to pay respect to Northern Rivers audiences the only way he knows: by being delightfully inappropriate and devilishly entertaining.

LANGUAGE WARNING:

We had a chat to the artist as he was getting ready for a show, while looking at his own reflection, hence the tone of his answers:

Provocation seems to be your middle name. What kind of show are you preparing for Brunswick Heads?

Do you remember the Hindenburg? Imagine that but with more glitter.

British Theatre Guide called you the evil love child of Liza Minelli and Jim Carrey. Let's dissect that. Why evil?

You'd have to discuss that with my lawyers... but I prefer the term misjudged, yet well lit.

What did you get from Liza? Have you married a gay man?

And had two hip replacements.

It's been a struggle just to get through airport security... but that could have something to do with the half kilo of Colombian cocaine I gaffer taped to my genitals.

What did you get from Jim?

Hepatitis C.

Any third artistic forefather you would like to acknowledge as part of this co-production that is you?

I could include my actual father but all he gave me was my exquisite bone structure and my humility.

What does your dream stage costume look like?

The Argentinian Men's Water Polo team, half a tub of coconut oil and a smile.

Wicked, evil, debauched... What adjective do you savour the most when printed next to your name?

Write whatever you want. You're under the assumption that I can read.