Professional and kind, she delivered most of Coraki

THERE wouldn't have been many babies born between 1926 and 1950 that hadn't been delivered by Nurse Annie Johnstone.

The proprietor of Ventura Private Maternity Hospital in Coraki for 24 years, Mrs Johnstone delivered a large chunk of the population of Coraki and surrounding villages.

Born around 1887 to Louis Ferdinand Benaud and his wife Mary Anne, Annie became part of a distinguished Coraki family.

Louis was the founder and owner of the Richmond River Herald and Mary Anne was mayoress of the small river town.

By the time she was 23 years old, Annie had married Harold Johnstone in 1910 and taken up nursing as a profession.

By 1925 Nurse Johnstone, as she came to be known, was running her own business doing obstetrics in the privacy of her patients' homes.

She regularly advertised in the The Richmond River Herald and Northern Districts Advertiser before taking on and becoming the proprietor of the Ventura Hospital in 13 Surry Street, Coraki.

For the next quarter of a century Nurse Johnstone welcomed many little ones into the world.

The name Nurse Johnstone became so synonymous with delivering babies, many birth notices were printed in the paper mentioning her, as this example in the Brisbane Courier shows:

"HIBBERD - At Nurse Johnstone's "Ventura" Coraki, NSW to Mr and Mrs Max H. Hibberd, Donaldson St, Coraki, on April 6th - a son".

Work must have been flourishing as in 1937, extensions to her hospital were approved.

According to the hospital records that at least on two occasions she communicated with the Hospitals Commission of NSW complaining about the district hospital performing deliveries when it did not have the required facilities.

By 1950 Nurse Johnstone was not in the best of health and she must have known she could not continue to run the maternity hospital.

She approached the committee at Campbell Hospital with the suggestion that Ventura become a subsidiary of the public hospital.

The hospital was officially sold in 1950 and included all the furniture, plant and equipment.

Nurse Johnstone was described as a tall lady who was kind and very professional in the world of obstetrics.

She died in 1963 and is buried in the Anglican section of Coraki cemetery, not far from where she spent her days delivering the babies of Coraki.

