Prodigy singer’s heartache before his death

The Prodigy star Keith Flint died days after putting his beloved home up for sale - following a devastating split from his wife, according to sources.

The rave legend, 49, died at the Essex farmhouse he shared with Japanese ex Mayumi Kai.

Prodigy co-founder Liam Howlett posted: "The news is true, I can't believe I'm saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend.

"I'm shell shocked, f**kin' angry, confused and heart broken . . . r.i.p brother Liam #theprodigy."

Keith's death came two days after he was pictured in the 5k Chelmsford Central Parkrun where he got a personal best, The Sun reports.

Last night sources said Keith had plunged into depression after the split with Mayumi and may have started taking drugs again.

He previously admitted to a long battle with drink, drugs and depression and said his wife "saved him".

Mayumi was in Japan when Keith was found "unresponsive" by medics yesterday morning at the $2.7 million marital home in Dunmow.

Keith had only weeks before returned from Prodigy's tour of Australia, so they had barely been in the same country over recent months.

The couple married in 2006, and besotted Keith once described the Japanese model and DJ as "beautiful, f***ing cool".

Of the moment they met, he said: "We were touring and she just walked into this room we were in, and you know how it is, I just couldn't talk, I was overwhelmed."

The couple owned several dogs and rode horses together.

Describing their country lifestyle, he once said: "We like to take picnics and sandwiches, driving through the green lanes.

"My wife loves the house, the dogs, and the animals we have around us, the deer and the fox that comes and pokes his head through the hedge."

However after the split Keith decided to sell the farmhouse which he had described as his sanctuary.

Estate agents Anderson's posted details of it last Friday - although they were removed yesterday.

Land Registry documents showed a property adjustment order was made on the house last March - entitling his wife to a share.

Sources said Keith was also trying to sell the pub he ran after it was besieged by anti-hunting protesters.

Liam Howlett, Maxim and Keith Flint became the face of UK’s rave scene.

THE INTERVIEW

The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint said "when I'm done, I'll kill myself" in a haunting interview about his wild lifestyle.

The iconic music star was found dead at his Essex home on Monday morning after he "took his own life" at the age of 49, The Sun reports.

In one of his final interviews, Flint described himself as a "kind of court jester meets asylum escapee" and discussed his troubled childhood and "dark periods".

"I'm not saving up for anything. I'm cashing it all now," he said.

"I've always had this thing inside me that, when I'm done, I'll kill myself.

"The moment I start sh*tting the bed is when you'll see me on the front of a bus."

In the early 2000s, a lack of new material meant the band was not performing live.

In the same interview, published in FHM in May 2015, Flint added: "It was a dark period. I was drinking and taking too many drugs.

"The problem is, you've got sh*tloads of cash and sh*tloads of time, and all you're doing is looking for a buzz. I did f**k all really."

In a separate interview with The Times in 2009 he said: "I'd line up rows of pills and just take them and take them, and I'd lose track of how many until I passed out.

"I've always had mental problems, so to speak. I'm incredibly self-destructive."

BANDMATES SAY FRONTMAN TOOK HIS OWN LIFE

The singer was discovered at about 8am on Monday after police and paramedics were called to his home in Dunmow, Essex.

Essex Police were outside the property for hours but confirmed they were not treating his death as suspicious.

The Prodigy co-founder Liam Howlett said Flint had "taken his own life".

Howlett, who started the group with Flint in their hometown of Braintree, Essex, wrote: "The news is true. I can't believe I am saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend.

"I'm shell shocked, f***ing angry, confused and heart broken RIP brother."

The band said in an official statement today: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint.

"A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed."

Flint's wife, Japanese DJ Mayumi Kai, is believed to have been in Japan at the time of his death.

The star's devastated family asked for privacy at Flint's rural home where they are being supported by police today.

Tributes have poured in for the frontman, with broadcaster Jo Whiley tweeting: "Oh this is sad news. The death of Keith Flint.

"Whenever our paths crossed he was an absolute sweetheart. Really lovely. Incredible iconic frontman with a soft centre. #RIPKeithFlint."

Rapper Dizzee Rascal wrote: "I remember when this video came out and I thought f**k this guy is a lunatic!

"Then I opened up for the @theprodigyofficial in 2009 at Wembley and he was one of the nicest people I've met and always was every time I met him, the whole band were.

"When it comes to stage, few people can carry a show like him I'm proud to say I've seen it for myself. Iconic and a gentleman Rest in peace @keithflintofficial."

An Essex Police spokeswoman said: "We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8.10am on Monday, March 4.

"We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"His next of kin have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

An East of England Ambulance spokeswoman said: "We were called at 8.08am with reports of a man who was unconscious in Brook Hill, Dunmow.

"We sent an ambulance officer, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and one ambulance. Sadly, a man in his 40s died at the scene."

FACE OF UK RAVE SCENE

Flint was known for his energetic performance style, shocking green hair and tattoos.

Born in Redbridge, East London, he moved to Braintree, Essex as a child and met co-founder Liam Howlett at a nightclub in the town.

Recalling that, Flint said: "I was never the brains behind the band - that was always Liam. But together we were a complete package."

Alongside bandmates Howlett and Maxim, Flint became the face of the British rave scene.

The Prodigy, known for their fusion of techno, breakbeat and acid house, emerged from the underground rave scene of the early 1990s to become one of the UK's biggest bands.

They reached number one in the UK singles charts with Firestarter and Breathe in 1996 and released their seventh consecutive number one album in November 2018.

They were scheduled to go on a US tour later this year and were also due to perform at London's South West Four festival in August.

Known for their overt anti-Establishment stance as much for their music, the band was a vocal critic of the UK's Criminal Justice And Public Order Act 1994, which banned the raves popularised following the so-called second summer of love in 1988 and 1989.

If you or anyone you know needs help, you can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636.

