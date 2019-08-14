Proctor eager to be at Titans for ‘glory days’

Gold Coast co-captain Kevin Proctor's desire to see his side rise from the NRL doldrums must be physically matched by his teammates if the struggling Titans are to avoid their worst ever season.

As he approaches NRL game 237, Proctor outlined his determination to see out his four-year contract and be part of a successful Gold Coast franchise into the future.

Proctor's 37-tackle average this season shows he's walking the walk as well, but the Kiwi Test forward says teammates must lift their collective defensive effort to avoid further blowouts over the final stages of the seasons.

"It's more the individual efforts on some guys and some guys have been trying to work really hard on their defence," Proctor said.

"We scored 28 points (against the Dragons) and we need to be winning those games. You expect to kind of win of those games and we've just leaked too many points these past two to four weeks."

This season is already a lost cause and incoming coach Justin Holbrook's primary concern will be translating the Titans' unflinching optimism at training to competition points, but Proctor is firm in his belief the next four weeks will impact heavily on their 2020 aspirations.

"I know they're on the right road, it just hasn't clicked for us yet," Proctor said.

"I want to try to be there when they have the glory days as well."

One player Gold Coast must keep to ensure those glory days roll in is Moeaki Fotuaika, the 19-year-old prop who continues to shine in just his second year of NRL football.

The teenage prop is one of the Titans most damaging ball runners, averaging 131 metres in 18 games, and says his side must lift for their long-suffering fan base against Parramatta tomorrow.

"They're using their money to come and support us so the least we can do is put in a good effort and show them that we're putting our best foot forward to take this club in the right direction," Fotuaika said.

"The least we can do is put in a good performance and hopefully get a win too."