Proceeds of crime used to extend Dob in a Dealer campaign

Dob in a Dealer aims to help law enforcement disrupt the import, manufacture and supply of ice and other harmful illicit drugs.

Dob in a Dealer aims to help law enforcement disrupt the import, manufacture and supply of ice and other harmful illicit drugs. serpeblu

ANOTHER $1 million has been committed to the national Dob in a Dealer campaign.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan has welcomed the funding which comes from assets confiscated as proceeds of crime, meaning the program, operated by Crime Stoppers Australia, will be funded by money once destined to line the pockets of our most serious criminals.

Mr Hogan said Dob in a Dealer is a call to action to the our community to provide Crime Stoppers with information to assist law enforcement disrupt the import, manufacture and supply of ice and other harmful illicit drugs.

"I encourage our community members to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppers.com.au to 'dob in' those people profiting from the use of illicit drugs in our community," he said.

"Drugs such as ice can have a devastating impact on our local communities. The Government recognises that police can't fight this on their own, and that our community can play a strong part to undermine any criminal business models operating in our local area."

The last Dob in a Dealer campaign, which ran between February 2016 and March 2017, saw an average national increase of 95 per cent in drug-related information reports, including an increase of 143 per cent in the number of amphetamine-related reports from the public.

During 2016 in NSW, Crime Stoppers saw a 107 per cent increase in drug-related information reports and a 149 per cent increase in amphetamine-related information reports thanks to the Dob in a Dealer campaign.

Dob in a Dealer builds on the work the Government is already doing to address the impact of drug and alcohol misuse in our communities through an investment of more than $685 million over four years, and the establishment of the National Ice Taskforce.

If you have information about someone who is manufacturing or dealing drugs you can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at http://www.crimestoppers.com.au/. You can remain anonymous.