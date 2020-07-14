Problems continue for future of region’s animal pound

Pippy at the Tweed Shire Council’s Stott’s Creek pound before it closed in September last year Photo: John Gass

ISSUES raised in the public submissions on a development application for a temporary home for Tweed's pound have stopped the plans going forward.

Impounded animals are currently being cared for at a privately-owned boarding kennel at Tygalgah.

The arrangement has been in place since September last year and the Tygalgah facility is not open to the public.

However a new site for the permanent pound has been found on council-owned land at South Murwillumbah.

It has been almost a year since the old council pound at Stotts Creek was closed and set to be demolished to make way for the Waste and Resource Recovery Centre to expand.

A council-owned site in Eviron had been earmarked for the new pound, but the council this week revealed "additional studies determined it had too many constraints".

It had also been anticipated that, from mid-2020, the council would have commenced operations at a publicly accessible temporary pound and rehoming centre on leased private premises in Dulguigan until a permanent facility was completed.

However, the council withdrew their development application after public submissions identified "a range of issues and concerns".

Major building and site upgrades were also needed.

The new site at South Murwillumbah is near the former council tip site off Lundberg Dr.

It will have a purpose-built pound facility from mid-2022.

The site is being assessed as part of a joint development application with a private landowner which will produce a series of industrial lots.

It is understood it will require additional planning and construction approvals.

The council's planning and regulation director, Vince Connell, said the council was taking all steps and efforts to ensure current high standards of service and care of impounded animals was maintained.

"Keeping animals is a big responsibility and roaming animals are at risk of being impounded resulting in fines and holdings costs," he said.

"It's important that all dog and cat owners register and microchip their pets and check that all details are up-to-date."

In the meantime, the council has committed to working closely with not-for-profit animal rescue charity Friends of the Pound to ensure as many animals are rehomed in the Tweed as possible.

President Sonia Trichter said FOP were looking forward to the construction of a new modern animal pound and rehoming facility.