Sacked border force boss allegedly sent nude selfie

DISGRACED former Border Force boss Roman Quaedvlieg allegedly sent a naked picture of himself and asked for sex from his 22-year-old new girlfriend after urging her to apply for a job within the organisation.

Explosive new details can be revealed about the probe into Mr Quaedvlieg, 53, who has been under investigation by the Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity Agency (ACLEI) since last year.

The Courier-Mail reported earlier this year that Mr Quaedvlieg sent 14,000 texts to Sarah Rogers, who had never met the married father of three, but reached out to the then Border Force commissioner via Twitter in March 2016.

However, it is believed a thorough probe has identified 28,000 texts - some eye-wateringly salacious -- from Mr Quaedvlieg to Ms Rogers between March and August 2016.

Included in those texts were the exchange of about 1500 images, including a naked selfie of Mr Quaedvlieg taken in front of a mirror.

In one text message sent in December 2016, Mr Quaedvlieg sent to Ms Rogers: "Need to get it done (job application) and get you on track. Get it in and don't f--k me up and just f--k me".

Roman Quaedvlieg is under investigation by the Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity Agency.

It is believed the job Mr Quaedvlieg was referring to was a Border Force Recruitment Traineeship.

The Courier-Mail asked Mr Quaedvlieg in March if he sent a naked picture to Ms Rogers. He strenuously denied the allegations.

However, The Courier-Mail understands the sexts and a naked image sent by text have been sighted during the investigation.

Yesterday, Mr Quaedvlieg described the "gratuitous personal attacks" on him as an "unmitigated disgrace".

"I'm not going to respond to these dirty leaking tactics which are designed to further smear my reputation and attempt to discredit my genuine and proper engagement with a parliamentary mechanism," he said.

Mr Quaedvlieg took leave in May 2017 from his $700,000 a year job while an investigation was launched after questions were raised about Mr Quaedvlieg, Ms Rogers and how she got her job with Border Force.

It was referred to ACLEI and Prime Minister and Cabinet reviewed the report.

Attorney-General Christian Porter, with the support of then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, in March recommended he be immediately sacked.

Peter Dutton and Christian Porter in the Representatives Chamber at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: Kym Smith

The statement of grounds of termination released said Mr Quaedvlieg was terminated for "engaging in conduct" inconsistent with his position, and the "failure to disclose details of any material personal interest that he had that related to the affairs of the Australian Border Force."

It accused Mr Quaedvlieg of having "engaged in acts, and made omissions, which materially advantaged that candidate over other comparable candidates for ABF employment, and on that basis his conduct also amounted to misbehaviour and was inconsistent with his affirmation.

"Further, Mr Quaedvlieg engaged in misbehaviour and conduct inconsistent with his affirmation by failing to disclose to the Australian Government Security Vetting Agency, within a reasonable time, a significant change in his personal life, and by making a wilfully or recklessly false statement to the Minister for Immigration and Border Protection (Peter Dutton) in relation to the status of his personal relationships."

It also said he was terminated because he failed to reveal that he was in a relationship with a person who was seeking to get a job within the ABF.

Mr Quaedvlieg has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Roman Quaedvlieg and Peter Dutton in Brisbane in 2015. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled

Mr Quaedvlieg, whose former chief-of-staff Paul Iozzi now works as a senior adviser to Opposition Leader Bill Shorten, this week provided information to a Senate inquiry into the so-called "nanny-gate" matter.

He alleged he received a call from Mr Dutton's chief-of-staff Craig Maclachlan urging to help "the boss's mate" in stopping a tourist from being deported.

Mr Dutton strongly disputed the account, saying it was impossible because Mr Maclachlan was not working for him or the Immigration Department at the time, that he never instructed any staff member to call Mr Quaedvlieg about the matter and that no staff member spoke to Mr Quaedvlieg about the matter.

However, it is understood Mr Quaedvlieg on Friday sent a second submission to the parliamentary inquiry into the au pair affair, claiming Mr Dutton intervened in a third au pair case and standing by his claim that Mr Dutton's chief of staff told him an au pair needed help on behalf of the minister's "mate in Brisbane".

The Home Affairs Minister has denied any personal connections to cases of him intervening to stop au pairs from being deported.