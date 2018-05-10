Prizes value our artists: OPINION

AS I sit here writing this, the Art Gallery of NSW has just announced the finalists for this year's Archibald Prize.

For Lismore Regional Gallery, we're as keen as anyone to find out who the finalists are, as it gives us the chance to see what and who will be on display here early next year when we get to present the Archibald Prize.

The Archibald Prize is one of the most talked about art events in the country, and readers will be aware of the many controversies it has sustained over the years.

There is something particular about an art prize in that it brings out so many varied opinions about why the judges got it wrong - or right.

Indeed, the Archibald Prize has ended up in court a few times, most notably in 1943 with William Dobell's portrait of Joshua Smith, and again in 1975 and 2004.

In 2017, the Tweed Regional Gallery and Margaret Olley Art Centre became embroiled in a national (and even international) sledge-fest over the choice of Justine Varga as winner of their biannual Olive Cotton Award for photography.

At the end of the day, my feeling is generally, have a cup of tea, a Bex and a good lie down.

It'll be different again next year, and really, when you think back to 1943 with the Dobell trial - weren't there more important things to be thinking about?

While it can sometimes appear that art prizes can be a bit of a game show, there are so many other positive aspects of an art prize for audiences, artists and the gallery itself.

Like many regional communities, Lismore's permanent collection has its genesis with the Lismore Art Prize in 1953.

When you think at the time, with much more reduced access to outside influences (no easy flights away, international art magazines took months to arrive), an art prize was a great way to see what was happening artistically in the wider art world.

For artists this also meant a great chance to connect with others from further afield, and for the gallery it meant the establishment of a fantastic collection with works by artists such as Jon Molvig and Margaret Olley.

Things haven't really changed much today - those benefits are still evident.

For artists, I always think an art prize is a great way to get your work seen by many more people, you can be hung alongside more established artists, and you can get your work seen by whoever is the particular prize judge.

And it can be done by just entering a singular work, taking the pressure off developing a whole new body of work.

Lismore Regional Gallery's biannual prize, the Hurford Hardwood Portrait Prize, is currently open for applications (entries closing June 11) and will be judged this year by DrMichael Brand, director of the Art Gallery of NSW, thus completing the Archibald circle.

Details for artists can be found on the gallery's website and this year it is open to all media, including film and photography.