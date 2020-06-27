Menu
A family recipe dating back to the 50s has helped secure a win in the top Australia and New Zealand awards.
Food & Entertainment

HOT. HOT. HOT! Prized family recipe takes out chilli award

by Jack Lawrie
27th Jun 2020 10:55 AM
A FAMILY recipe dating back to the '50s has helped secure this Tablelands man a win in the top Australia and New Zealand awards.

Millaa Millaa resident Neil Hooper grew up with his grandmother Isabel's chilli chutney, developed while working as a station cook at Delta Downs cattle station near Normanton on the Gulf of Carpentaria in the late 1950s.

Millaa Millaa man Neil Hooper's family business has won 1st and 3rd for Hot Chilli Chutney in the Mr Chilli Awards. Neil Hooper and his daughter Kimberley show off their winning chilli chutney. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
Mr Hooper, with his grandmother's permission, began selling it in 1996, forming Isabel's Condiment Company.

This week, he learned his chilli had come in first and third place in the Mr Chilli Awards Hot Chilli Chutney category for its 'Magma' and 'Extreme Heat' flavours.

"It was our first time doing it - my wife sent samples in, I didn't even know we'd entered until I heard we'd won," Mr Hooper said.

"It's an amazing feeling - it's an old family recipe with home grown chillies and fruits.

"It's really special to me."

