Private school students in suspected drug overdose

by Greg Stolz, The Courier-Mail
7th Aug 2019 1:06 PM
PARAMEDICS have rushed to a suspected drug overdose at a Gold Coast private school that was the scene of a mass overdose last year.

The two 15-year-old male students at St Stephens College at Upper Coomera are feared to have taken a liquid morphine-type substance.

They are being treated by paramedics.

Senior paramedic Angela Potts said the two boys had presented to the school nurses with suspected drug overdose symptoms.

"They've alerted us, we've found that they (the students) have potentially ingested a substance," she said.

"Both boys have been found to be stable with their vital signs and have been transported to hospital."

One of the boys was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital and the other to Pindara Private.

School principal Jamie Dorrington was unavailable to comment.

Ms Potts said: "Drugs of any description can be dangerous, especially in youth."

Saint Stephens was the scene of a mass overdose in February last year when seven students took the Russian designer drug Phenibut.

Four of the students were left in a critical condition but made a full recovery.

The seven students involved in that overdose were later expelled from the school, including the son of a prominent Gold Coast businessman.

Police statement from the 2018 incident:

drug overdose drugs editors picks emergency health liquid morphine teenagers

