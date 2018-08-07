School dad wins fight over $150

A BRISBANE father has won a three-year battle against a private college who tried to ping him with an administrative penalty for being 11 days late with school fees.

John Avent in 2015 refused to pay a $150 late fee to Ormiston College at Redland Bay.

He finally paid the $150, telling the school he only yielded due to threats of legal action.

But in February last year, he won a legal bid against the school, which was ordered to reimburse him the fee after the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal agreed it did not pass the "test of reasonableness".

The school later appealed the decision, and in a judgment published last week QCAT sided with the father and refused the appeal.

"The basis of his claim is that the late payment fee must bear some resemblance to the actual cost involved in pursuing the payment," the judgments read.

"He had asked the college to substantiate how they arrived at the arbitrary figure of $150, however they simply told him that this is their policy and it's in the agreement."

Mr Avent was not forced to repay the fee that was reimbursed to him by the college.

He declined to comment.