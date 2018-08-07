Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ormiston College has lost a bid to make a local dad pay a penalty for late school fees. Schools. Picture: Jono Searle.
Ormiston College has lost a bid to make a local dad pay a penalty for late school fees. Schools. Picture: Jono Searle.
Education

School dad wins fight over $150

by Alexandria Utting
7th Aug 2018 7:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE father has won a three-year battle against a private college who tried to ping him with an administrative penalty for being 11 days late with school fees.

John Avent in 2015 refused to pay a $150 late fee to Ormiston College at Redland Bay.

He finally paid the $150, telling the school he only yielded due to threats of legal action.

But in February last year, he won a legal bid against the school, which was ordered to reimburse him the fee after the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal agreed it did not pass the "test of reasonableness".

The school later appealed the decision, and in a judgment published last week QCAT sided with the father and refused the appeal.

"The basis of his claim is that the late payment fee must bear some resemblance to the actual cost involved in pursuing the payment," the judgments read.

"He had asked the college to substantiate how they arrived at the arbitrary figure of $150, however they simply told him that this is their policy and it's in the agreement."

Mr Avent was not forced to repay the fee that was reimbursed to him by the college.

He declined to comment.

court education parenting penalties private school school fees

Top Stories

    Man seriously burnt trying to light fire

    Man seriously burnt trying to light fire

    News THE man, who is in his 30s, suffered burns to his face, neck and legs and was flown to Lismore Base Hospital in a serious condition last night.

    What happened on Q&A when cameras stopped rolling at Lismore

    premium_icon What happened on Q&A when cameras stopped rolling at Lismore

    News The audience watching at home missed one important "bonus" question

    Popular Lismore business set to close after 17 years

    premium_icon Popular Lismore business set to close after 17 years

    Business "I'm at the age where I've had enough"

    Kmart fan's ultimate pregnancy photo shoot

    premium_icon Kmart fan's ultimate pregnancy photo shoot

    Offbeat There's a new trend coming to Lismore

    Local Partners