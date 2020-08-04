Menu
BOMBS AWAY: Page MP Kevin Hogan with members of the Evans Head Bombers at their upgraded changerooms
News

Privacy concerns lead to big changes at rugby club

Adam Daunt
4th Aug 2020 3:00 PM
THE Evans Head Bombers have unveiled their completed changeroom upgrades which was supported by federal government funding.

The rugby club began fielding a women’s tag team in 2018, however, their facilities meant the women often shared a changeroom with the male teams.

These upgrades provide an improvement to players privacy as well as providing better facilities for their female athletes.

The grant was funded via $43,000 from the Government’s Community Sports Infrastructure program and a further $10,000 from the Stronger Communities program.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said that the previous arrangement was not appropriate for the current club enviroment.

“Currently, the Women’s Tag Team players are forced to share an open shower room with male teams,” Mr Hogan said.

“The club came to me concerned about the lack of privacy for players.”

“The Women’s Tag Team started two years ago and the existing open shower room is not appropriate.”

The changes have added new showers and toilets to the facility to better meet the club’s needs.

“I was happy to support the club with funding that will allow it to refurbish the change rooms to put in showering cubicles, replace the existing toilet facilities, put in new storage and new flooring,” Mr Hogan said.

Evans Head had to withdraw from competition due to the coronavirus pandemic but are set to return next year.

“Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the club has withdrawn from the competition, but I am looking forward to seeing them back next year,” Mr Hogan said.

