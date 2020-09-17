Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police will allege Richard Reay killed the Ballina man in a Northern NSW remand centre in June 2019.
Police will allege Richard Reay killed the Ballina man in a Northern NSW remand centre in June 2019.
News

Prisoner to stand trial over alleged murder of fellow inmate

Aisling Brennan
17th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN charged with murdering a fellow inmate has pleaded not guilty in the Supreme Court.

Richard Jason Reay, 44, is charged with murder over the death of 52-year-old Ballina man Geoffrey Fardell.

Police will allege Mr Fardell was killed while being held on remand at the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre, near Kempsey, on June 11, 2019.

Mr Reay, who remains bail refused, pleaded not guilty to the murder charge earlier this month.

He will now stand trial in at the Supreme Court on March 15, 2021 in Port Macquarie.

murder allegation northern rivers crime nsw supreme court prison murder allegation
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10 trucks, dozens of people needed to move whale

        Premium Content 10 trucks, dozens of people needed to move whale

        News AFTER dying in shallow waters at South Ballina last week, the 17m carcass was moved to Lismore today.

        IN PHOTOS: The heartbreaking notes, tributes left for Eddie

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: The heartbreaking notes, tributes left for Eddie

        News THE tragic death of a beloved Lismore teenager has prompted an outpouring of...

        Council challenges the region to commit time to cycling

        Premium Content Council challenges the region to commit time to cycling

        News ONE Northern Rivers council is encouraging local businesses to get their staff into...

        5 things you need to know about the new bypass

        Premium Content 5 things you need to know about the new bypass

        News THE long-awaited Broadwater, Wardell and Woodburn bypass has officially opened, so...