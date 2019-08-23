Prisoner charged with murder of Ballina man faces court

A man is facing murder charges after an inmate died in a prison near Kempsey.

THE man accused of killing Ballina man Geoffrey Fardell at a Kempsey prison has faced court, charged with his murder.

Richard Jason Reay, 44, was excused from appearing before Kempsey Local Court on Wednesday, where his matter was heard by Magistrate B Thomas.

Mr Reay has been charged with the alleged murder of 52-year-old Geoffrey Fardell, who was killed while in protective custody at Mid North Coast Corrections Centre, near Kempsey, on June 11.

Mr Fardell, of Ballina, was moved the Mid North Coast facility to be placed under protective custody after allegedly receiving threats while incarcerated in Grafton Correctional Centre.

He had allegedly been placed in a cell with Mr Reay, who was an inmate at the Mid North Coast facility.

Bail was not applied for and was formally refused.

Mr Reay's matter is next listed for September 18 at Kempsey Local Court.

Meanwhile, a Corrective Services NSW spokeswoman said all deaths in custody were subject to a coronal inquest.

The department has also created a taskforce, which will be led by three CSNSW Assistant Commissioners, to look at assessments and decision-making to determine double-up cell placements.

The review will begin immediately.