Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A prisoner has been arrested over the 2019 murder of a man whose body was dumped in another town.
A prisoner has been arrested over the 2019 murder of a man whose body was dumped in another town.
Crime

Prisoner arrested over 2019 axe murder

by Caleb Bond
13th Jan 2021 5:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A fourth man has been arrested over the 2019 killing of Oliver Todd, whose body was dumped next to the River Murray.

A 33-year-old prisoner at Mount Gambier Prison was charged with the alleged murder on Wednesday.

Two other men have already been charged over the death.

Another man was last year charged with allegedly impeding an investigation and two counts of providing a false statement to police.

Oliver Todd's battered body was found at Jervois, next to the River Murray, six hours after the Murray Bridge man was reported missing from his home in Tenneyson Avenue on December 11, 2019.

He is believed to have been attacked with a tomahawk axe in his own home.

The two men already charged with Todd's murder were associates of the victim - one of whom lived at the same house.

caleb.bond@news.com.au

Originally published as Prisoner arrested over 2019 axe murder

crime murder oliver todd police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad threatened to crash car into truck, with his kids inside

        Premium Content Dad threatened to crash car into truck, with his kids inside

        Crime A court has heard the Northern Rivers father was jealous that his ex-partner had a new boyfriend, and made chilling threats.

        Family ‘overcome’ as community smash Eva’s fundraiser target

        Premium Content Family ‘overcome’ as community smash Eva’s fundraiser target

        News Donations are still open as the family faces a long road ahead

        200 new houses on the horizon for Goonellabah

        Premium Content 200 new houses on the horizon for Goonellabah

        News The developer has acquired a further 37-hectare site

        Empty shops, old buildings: How will Kyogle fix its CBD?

        Premium Content Empty shops, old buildings: How will Kyogle fix its CBD?

        News There a grand plan to bring life into the village centre