Prisoner allegedly drugged, raped inmate

A PRISONER allegedly drugged another inmate in prison until he couldn't move then raped him, a court has been told.

The Crown has alleged that Shannon Robert Dunrobin forced another prisoner to take his prescription medication then raped him five times over four days at Wolston Correctional Centre in March 2017.

Dunrobin, of Bundaberg, faced Brisbane District Court on Monday where he pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape and five counts of stupefying.

Prosecutor Melissa Wilson told the court that one night, Dunrobin emptied his Lyrica and Tramadol tablets onto the table and told the other man to snort them or he would "bash him".

"A short time later, he said the defendant made (him) a cup of coffee and gave it to him. After he had consumed that coffee he felt even more zoned out, even more ... drugged.

"He couldn't really talk or move although he was aware of his surroundings."

The court was told Dunrobin then pulled down his pants and raped him.

"The complainant couldn't move because of the effects of the medication but he said he could feel intense pain," Ms Wilson said.

Ms Wilson said the man would be raped four more times before concerned security guards took him to the medical centre where he told the nurse what had allegedly occurred.

Dunrobin's defence barrister Levis Menolotto did not deny the pair had engaged in sexual activity, but said it had all been "consensual".

"It will not be disputed that some sexual activity occurred," Mr Menolotto said.

"Although not as often or in the way that (is alleged). Nor is it disputed that Shannon Dunrobin gave (him) some of his prescribed medication. But not as often or as much as (he) alleges."

The jury was told that during the week-long trial they would be shown toxicology reports proving a number of drugs were in the alleged victim's system as well as DNA evidence.

The alleged victim was expected to give evidence during the trial along with security guards and hospital staff.

The trial continues under Judge Anthony Rafter. - NewsRegional