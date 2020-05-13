Prison placed in lockdown after officer threatened with gun

A prison officer has allegedly been approached and threatened with a gun while leaving the car park, with the jail placed into lockdown.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it's alleged the incident is related to a group of people connected to a stolen car from Ayr which arrived in Townsville this morning.

The spokesman said police were urgently seeking to "apprehend" the group.

Prison staff have been warned to "exercise caution" and maintain "own security" when coming to work.

"TCC have advised they are monitoring the situation and are hopeful the situation will be resolved prior to the commencement of the shift," the message reads.

"However it is critical you make contact prior to attending."

Staff are also being urged to consider hiding their uniforms in public or while commuting, and contact management before they attend the complex for their shifts today.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman said the Townsville Correctional Centre has been placed in lockdown as "a precautionary measure".

"We have been co-ordinating with Queensland Police Service over the incident involving a number of people in a stolen vehicle allegedly threatening an officer as they left the centre," he said.

"The officer has been provided with support and steps have been put in place to boost security in the vicinity of the centre."

