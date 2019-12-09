Menu
Seven officers from Capricornia Correctional Centre were charged after the state’s corruption watchdog completed an investigation into the jail.
Prison officer’s CCC court case delayed

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
9th Dec 2019 1:00 AM
A ROCKHAMPTON prison officer has pleaded guilty to a charge laid by the Crime and Corruption Commission but his matter could not proceed in court on Friday.

Arthur Edward Aspinall appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court facing one count of disclosing confidential document(s).

Aspinall was one of seven officers from Capricornia Correctional Centre charged after the state's corruption watchdog completed an investigation into the jail.

In court on Friday, Aspinall's solicitor Brian McGowran consented to an adjournment but he wanted it noted that his client was pleading guilty.

The reason Aspinall's matter did not proceed centred on acting magistrate Mark Morrow wanting surety that it could be dealt with under that jurisdiction.

Neither police prosecutor Julie Marsden nor Mr McGowran could guide Mr Morrow to his satisfaction so the case was adjourned for a fortnight.

Mr Morrow indicated the quandary could be "easily solved" if he went and looked it up "but that might take me an hour".

Ms Marsden said she'd been instructed to seek an adjournment.

"Given the sensitive nature of the matter, Your Honour, I don't want to be involved in leading you into error, so I would prefer an adjournment to satisfy everybody that the matter has been dealt with appropriately," she said.

The matter was adjourned to December 20.

