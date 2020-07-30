Menu
A man accused of murdering a Ballina man who was being held on remand is expected to defend the charge. Picture: Evan Morgan
Crime

Prison murder accused expected to face trial

Liana Turner
30th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
A MAN charged with murdering a fellow inmate is expected to defend the allegation.

Richard Jason Reay, 44, is charged with murder over the death of 52-year-old Ballina man Geoffrey Fardell.

Police will allege Mr Fardell was killed while being held on remand at the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre, near Kempsey, on June 11, 2019.

Mr Reay, who remains bail refused, had not entered formal pleas to the charge but when the case went before Kempsey Local Court on July 22, he was committed for stand trial before the Supreme Court.

Mr Reay will be formally arraigned on the charge before the Supreme Court in Sydney on September 4.

