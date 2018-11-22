Prison job payday key to carjacking accused's defence

Shanice Te Pania Johnson is accused of being involved in a car-jacking using a knife and can of deodorant.

ONE half of a duo who allegedly carjacked a woman with a knife and can of deodorant was pulled from her prison job to face court on two counts of stealing.

Shanice Te Pania Johnson, 20, was charged along with Chelsea Marie Evans, 18, for allegedly spraying a woman in the face with a can of deodorant before threatening her with a knife and stealing her car.

It's alleged the pair approached a woman in the Sunshine Plaza carpark on October 24 at about 8.20pm.

Ms Johnson appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday via video link from custody to face two other charges of stealing she "completely forgot" about.

She said she'd been removed from her job at the prison to front court and was saving the money she earned from it to pay for a phone call to her lawyer.

The court heard the charges breached a parole order Ms Johnson was given in August after offending on a suspended sentence.

She will appear again on December 14 for a mention of the charges.