Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prison officers want to wear polo shirts at work.
Prison officers want to wear polo shirts at work.
News

Guards fight for right to wear polos

by Thomas Chamberlin
13th Aug 2018 3:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PRISON officers want polo shirts in a move that could save taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars despite some describing the clothing as "paramilitary".

It comes as officers say they could faint from heat exhaustion in jails as new safety vests are rolled out by Christmas.

"A polo shirt is a third of the price of our dress shirt," an officer said.

The move would follow the Queensland Police Service which has allowed officers to wear polos instead of business shirts.

Together Union industrial services director Michael Thomas said polos would save the government money as Queensland Corrective Services pay for officer shirts.

"They are much more practical given the Queensland climate especially now vests have been introduced," he said.

"They breathe better. They can be produced in a way that does look smart and professional and makes it a lot more comfortable to do their job."

Polo shirts are often referred to as being paramilitary.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman did not answer questions around the costs of each type of shirt.

"Decisions on uniforms for front line staff will be considered ... in coming months," he said.

Thomas Chamberlin

Related Items

polos prison prison guard

Top Stories

    'Tragic' death at North Coast hospital referred to coroner

    premium_icon 'Tragic' death at North Coast hospital referred to coroner

    Health THE health district boss has sent his "deepest sympathies" to the family of a patient who died after wandering from his hospital room.

    'Rot in hell': When fig tree protest went too far

    premium_icon 'Rot in hell': When fig tree protest went too far

    News Workers' privacy breached by protesters, residents abused

    Heartbreaking story behind Goonellabah artist's painting

    premium_icon Heartbreaking story behind Goonellabah artist's painting

    News 21-year-old local woman shared passions, memories before her death

    The industry that is in the grip of a 'harrowing shortfall'

    premium_icon The industry that is in the grip of a 'harrowing shortfall'

    Careers 7000 workers will be needed by the middle of the next decade

    Local Partners