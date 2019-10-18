Prison guard allegedly sexually assaulted 8 female inmates

A SENIOR prison guard accused of sexually assaulting female inmates at a western Sydney jail has been hit with a string of fresh charges, bringing the total number of his alleged victims to eight.

Wayne Gregory Astill on Friday faced Penrith Local Court where an additional 19 charges were laid over his alleged manipulation and abuse of women at Dillwynia Correctional Centre in Berkshire Park between 2016 and last year.

Prison guard Wayne Astill.

The 63-year-old was charged with 18 offences in February over the alleged abuse of two women and granted bail but police now allege he abused a total of eight victims during a reign of terror behind bars.

Court documents allege Astill had sexual intercourse with one of the women without her consent and also tried to kiss and "carry out a relationship" with another.

In other court documents, seen by The Daily Telegraph, police claim Astill told one woman "he was a former NSW Police officer and that he had friends who were members of outlaw motorcycle clubs".

In court on Friday, prosecutor Sally Stuart successfully asked for Astill's strict bail conditions to also apply to the new charges before he enters pleas.

"There's (a) detention application for the bail to apply for the fresh charges that were laid this week," she said.

"(The new charges) were filed on Wednesday, so we're asking for the bail conditions (of the February charges) also apply to the fresh charges."

The new charges include aggravated sexual assault of a victim under the authority of an offender, aggravated indecent assault, aggravated inciting an act of indecency, misconduct in public office, intimidation and introducing contraband to a correctional centre.

Police will allege in court Astill sexually abused the eight inmates on numerous occasions between 2016 and 2018.

His employment with Corrective Services NSW has been suspended.

Magistrate Geoffrey Hiatt told Astill his legal team will meet prosecutors at a case conference and that if he decides to plead guilty his case will be sent to the District Court.

"The prosecutor has given you a charge certificate - that shows all the charges if the case goes ahead to a trial," he said.

"(A) case conference is to help you (decide) to plead guilty or not guilty and discuss any offers that may be made … the conference is confidential".

The matter will return to court in December.