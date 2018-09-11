Menu
ONE prison escapee has been arrested, a second escapee, Kurt Reynolds, remains on the run.
Crime

Prison escapee remains at large

11th Sep 2018 11:51 AM

A PRISONER who escaped from a minimum security correctional facility on the state's Mid North Coast last week has been arrested in Queensland.

Officers from Mid North Coast Police District were notified about 10.45am last Friday (September 7, 2018), after two men - aged 35 and 40 - escaped from the centre.

Police at the time warned the men may have been headed to the Casino area, Newcastle or Toronto.

Following an extensive search, the 35-year-old man was arrested by officers from Queensland Police yesterday, following a home invasion and pursuit in the Redcliff area.

He was charged with numerous offences and is due to appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court today

NSW Police will apply for his extradition once the matters are finalised in Queensland.

Meanwhile, police are continuing to appeal for public assistance to help locate the second escapee, Kurt Reynolds.

Mr Reynolds is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 187cm tall, of a large build, with brown eyes, short brown hair and a receding hairline.

He was last seen travelling in a stolen black 2005 Toyota Camry Sportivo sedan, with NSW registration plates JM677.

Police urge members of the public not to approach him, but instead call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

    Local Partners