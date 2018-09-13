Prison escapee arrested after fleeing from stolen car

A SECOND prisoner who escaped from a minimum security correctional facility on the state's Mid North Coast last week has been arrested in Queensland.

Officers from Mid North Coast Police District were notified about 10.45am last Friday, after two men - aged 35 and 40 - escaped from the centre.

Following an extensive search, the 35-year-old man was arrested by officers from Queensland Police on Monday.

Shortly after midday today yesterday, a 40-year-old man was arrested in Caboolture, Queensland after he allegedly fled from a stolen vehicle.

He was arrested after a short struggle with police and several items in his possession were seized for further analysis.

The stolen vehicle with also seized as part of the investigation.

The man was taken to Caboolture Watch House where he remains in custody.

He has been charged with several offences in Queensland.

NSW Police will seek to extradite the man once he is released from custody in Queensland.