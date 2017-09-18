Principal's 'no comment' on letter urging parents to vote no

AT LEAST one Christian school in the Northern Rivers is accused of sending letters home with students advising their parents to vote no in the marriage equality plebiscite postal vote.

After several schools around the country have been criticised for such a stance, it appears Summerland Christian College, a K to12 public school in Goonellabah with nearly 400 students, has weighted into the same sex marriage debate and is urging parents to vote no for marriage equality.

The Northern Star has been contacted by a person who said they are disgusted their child's school has behaved in such a manner.

The parent who has decided to remain anonymous, said they were appalled to see the letter sent home last week.

"The letter is urging parents to vote no in the same sex marriage survey," the person said.

"I am disgusted, absolutely disgusted, for a school in a community as diverse as ours to be acting in this way is just appalling."

The parent said the SCC is in the wrong with their decision to lobby parents.

"This is not something that should be happening in this day and age," the parent said.

But SCC principal, David Roach who was approached for a comment has declined to discuss the letter.

A school spokesperson said Mr Roach did not want to speak about sending out the letters and would not be making a comment.

Meanwhile, Lismore's Trinity Catholic College which showed innovative leadership on the issue of gender equality is not issuing such a letter.

Trinity's principal, Brother John Hilet said the school was not asking parents to vote no in the controversial postal vote.