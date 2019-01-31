Menu
Disturbing footage has emerged of a principal dragging a boy across the floor at Manor Lakes College.
Education

Shocking video of principal dragging schoolboy

by Brittany Goldsmith
31st Jan 2019 8:36 PM

 

DISTURBING footage has emerged of a school principal dragging a young boy across the floor at a college in Melbourne's west.

The video, taken on a mobile phone, shows Manor Lakes College principal Steve Warner dragging a student by the arm across school grounds.

Mr. Warner has since been stood down pending investigation as Education Minister James Merlino ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

Disturbing footage showed a boy being dragged across the floor.


"As the Minister for Education and as a parent, this footage is appalling and concerning," he said.

"Let me be very clear, I will not tolerate this kind of completely unacceptable behaviour in our schools."

"There will be an independent investigation into the staff member's conduct, and he has been immediately stood down while this investigation takes place."

The footage, believed to have been taken in recent days, has shocked local parents and fellow

students at the state school prep to Year 12 school.

Manor Lakes College principal Steve Warner has been stood down.
