Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
There’s a new royal baby on the way, with Princess Eugenie revealing she is expecting her first child early next year.
There’s a new royal baby on the way, with Princess Eugenie revealing she is expecting her first child early next year.
Celebrity

Princess Eugenie’s surprise pregnancy announcement

by Stephen Drill
25th Sep 2020 6:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Princess Eugenie is expecting a baby early next year, with the Queen "delighted" at the news.

Buckingham Palace announced the impending arrival on Friday night Australian time.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," the palace said in a statement.

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

Originally published as Princess Eugenie's surprise pregnancy announcement

princess eugenie royal baby

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Winds whip up fires across parts of northern NSW

        Winds whip up fires across parts of northern NSW

        News AVIATION support is assisting at one of four blazes in the Tenterfield Shire.

        10 years, $5M, one amazing coastal pathway

        Premium Content 10 years, $5M, one amazing coastal pathway

        News You will not be disappointed by this epic coastal pathway

        'Fly high': Promising sportsman and 'larrikin' remembered

        'Fly high': Promising sportsman and 'larrikin' remembered

        News Eddie Allen’s life has been remembered in a moving service

        ‘Urgent’ meeting to address worsening coastal devastation

        Premium Content ‘Urgent’ meeting to address worsening coastal devastation

        Environment "Waves could potentially break over that embankment"