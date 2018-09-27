Menu
Prince Of Caviar has broken his maiden in his fourth career start.
Horses

Caviar’s son finally secures first win

27th Sep 2018 1:56 PM

JOCKEY Luke Nolen is looking forward to what Prince Of Caviar can do in the autumn after the son of Black Caviar finally broke his maiden at Bendigo.

In his fourth-career start, Prince Of Caviar was again heavily backed and sent out a $1.40 favourite.

It was a workmanlike performance from the regally-bred colt, who was pushed all the way by Hurricane Fighter before pulling away in the last 100m.

But jockey Luke Nolen said Prince Of Caviar wasn't an easy horse to ride.

"I was fortunate enough to win, he's been slightly frustrating but he rides well, it was a tradesman like performance today. He is going in the right direction he will be a great horse come autumn," Nolen said.

"He seems like a horse we will appreciate a long time, we will digest this one and see what is beyond this.

"Most importantly he is a winner, a lot of horses have kicked off their careers with a win at Bendigo."

 

