Lexus Stakes winner Prince Of Arran. Picture: Michael Klein
Horses

Prince Of Arran leads Euro charge for Cup glory

by Leo Schlink
27th Sep 2019 6:02 PM

THE annual invasion of northern hemisphere spring raiders is about to hit Melbourne.

Godolphin trio Red Galileo, Royal Meeting and Dream Castle - all trained by Saeed bin Suroor - are due to arrive on Friday night.

The Blue Army stayers will be accompanied by last year's Melbourne Cup third placegetter and Lexus Stakes winner Prince Of Arran. They will be followed on Saturday by 14 other Melbourne and Caulfield Cup aspirants.

The group includes Lindsay Park-bound Constantinople, who is the $13 second favourite in the Melbourne Cup, and Ebor Handicap winner Mustajeer, who will be trained in Australia by Kris Lees.

Their flight from England is expected to land at Tullamarine just after midday Saturday.

The 18 Europeans will join Japan's Suzuka Devious, who arrived on Tuesday.

Three more Japanese contenders, including Lys Gracieux, Mer de Glace and Kluger, are expected at the Werribee quarantine centre from Tuesday.

The first wave of visitors will clear quarantine on October 12, paving the way for some of them to contest the Group 1 Ladbrokes Stakes (2000m) and Group 2 Herbert Power Stakes (2400m) at Caulfield on October 12.

A second shipment of Cup heavyweights has started quarantine in England and Ireland and is scheduled to arrive on October 12.

