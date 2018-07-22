Menu
Gorgeous George at five: New photo released

by Ellen Whinnett in London
22nd Jul 2018 1:00 PM

A NEW photograph of Prince George showing off a cheeky grin has been released as the third-in-line to the throne celebrates his fifth birthday.

The picture has just been released by Kensington Palace, and was taken after the christening of his baby brother Prince Louis on July 9.

The Cambridge family is reported to be holidaying on the Caribbean island of Mustique, where a party is expected to be held for Prince George, the great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth.

This photograph of Prince George, taken after the christening of his brother Prince Louis, has ben released by his parents to mark his fifth birthday. Picture: Matt Porteous
Prince William and wife Catherine, and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, three months, are believed to have been joined by Catherine's sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews, and Catherine's parents Carole and Michael Middleton on the resort island.

The birthday portrait, taken by photographer Matt Porteous, who has taken private photographs for the Cambridges in the past, shows a cheeky, more confident Prince George.

In his early years, the young prince often appeared shy and tentative in public, displaying none of the confidence of his younger sister Princess Charlotte, who regularly waves to photographers and crowds who gather to see her.

But in recent months the young prince seems to be becoming more confident - and was last month caught giggling and making mischief during the national anthem at the birthday celebrations for the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

His birthday portrait was taken in the gardens of Clarence House.

George is wearing a designer shirt and navy blue shorts by fashion label Amaia Kids.

The Royal Mint is releasing a special £5 coin to celebrate Prince George's birthday, featuring St George and the dragon.

