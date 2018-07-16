Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Queen left to face Trump alone
Politics

Prince William’s big Trump snub

by The Sun
16th Jul 2018 8:30 AM

PRINCE Charles and Prince William reportedly left the Queen to meet Donald Trump on her own after they refused to take part in his tour of the UK.

It is believed the pair announced they did not want to get involved in the President's four-day visit, The Sun reports.

This resulted in the Queen meeting the 72-year-old on her own at Windsor Castle on Friday (local time).

According to The Sunday Times, both Charles and his son "snubbed" the President and were reluctant to meet Trump.

But according to Buckingham Palace, his trip was a "guest-of-government" visit and therefore additional members of the royal family did not have to be present.

A source told the paper the pair "simply refused" to attend the meeting and added: "This business of Prince Charles and Prince William not being there for the Trump visit was a snub.

"It's a very, very unusual thing for the Queen to be there on her own. Usually she is accompanied by somebody."

Describing Charles, the source told the paper: "He goes to what he wants to go to, and if he had wanted to be there he could have been."

So while the Queen met Trump and his wife Melania, the first two in line to the throne were busy doing other things.

Charles, 69, was at a board meeting for his company AG Carrick at Highgrove while William, 36, was playing polo in a charity match.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told The Sun: "In line with standard practice for guest of government visits the President and First Lady were received by The Queen as Head of State.

"The arrangements were mutually agreed between the Palace and the UK and US governments. There was never a suggestion that other members of the royal family would take part."

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was republished with permission.

Related Items

donald trump editors picks prince william protest snub

Top Stories

    54 amazing photos from the Kyogle rally

    premium_icon 54 amazing photos from the Kyogle rally

    News WE SNAPPED all of the action at the Border Ranges Rally over the weekend.

    • 16th Jul 2018 9:00 AM
    22-year-old mystery: Conflicting stories in quest for truth

    premium_icon 22-year-old mystery: Conflicting stories in quest for truth

    News Jeffrey had told friends and family that he had been threatened

    Face of Lismore flood dies in tragic circumstances

    premium_icon Face of Lismore flood dies in tragic circumstances

    News "Deeply disturbing that someone has died under these circumstances”

    Did we take your photo at Lismore outdoor show?

    premium_icon Did we take your photo at Lismore outdoor show?

    News Happy campers converged on the Lismore Showground this weekend

    Local Partners