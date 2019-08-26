Prince Andrew flew on ‘Lolita express’

PRINCE Andrew flew on paedophile Jeffrey Epstein's private jet with a jailed former Miss Russia, reports claim.

The Duke of York, then 38, reportedly flew on the "Lolita Express" with Anna Malova, 27, as they travelled from Epstein's private Caribbean island to the States in 1999, according to The Sun.

Britain's Prince Andrew. Picture: AP

Billionaire Epstein, who killed himself in jail on August 10 ahead of a trial for sex trafficking minors, had a private island there where he is said to have held orgies involving under-age girls.

Flight logs revealed in court documents place Andrew on the private jet, which had a bed which Epstein allegedly used for group sex, The Sunday Times reports.

Jeffrey Epstein in a photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry. Picture: AP

The jet reportedly carried nine passengers including Epstein, Andrew, Malova and the British socialite and alleged "madam" Ghislaine Maxwell.

They had travelled from Little St James - dubbed "Paedophile Island" by locals - to Florida on February 12, 1999.

Malova, who once competed in the Miss Universe pageant when it was owned by now US President Donald Trump, was jailed in 2010 after brawling in public while hooked on drugs.

The flight logs form part of court documents relating to a string of multimillion-dollar lawsuits brought by some of Epstein's alleged victims.

Andrew was notoriously photographed with his arm around the financier's alleged "sex slave" Virginia Roberts, now Virginia Giuffre, when she was 17.

Virginia Roberts (who now goes by married name Virginia Giuffre). Picture: Supplied

Ms Giuffre's claims against Andrew were struck from a court case in 2015 after a judge ruled they were "immaterial and impertinent".

In court testimony released this week, pilot David Rodgers, 66, said one trip on the private jet saw Epstein, Andrew and the then 17-year-old Ms Giuffre heading to the US Virgin Islands.

Mr Rodgers does not allege any wrongdoing by Prince Andrew on the flights but says he was aboard a number of times, including two journeys with Ms Giuffre.

He says the Virgin Islands flight took place on 11 April 2001 - with Ghislaine Maxwell also among the guests.

Razor wire fencing at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York where financier Jeffrey Epstein died while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. Picture: AP

Mr Rodgers also claims Prince Andrew was on a flight on March 31 from Santa Fe, New Mexico to Florida.

He says others passengers on the 22-seat Gulfstream jet included Epstein, Ms Maxwell and Ms Giuffre.

Royal Court Circular documents show Andrew had engagements in London on March 28 and April 2.

Andrew was forced to defend his "friendship" with Epstein as he faces mounting scrutiny over his private life.

He broke his silence to express "tremendous sympathy" for Epstein's victims in a lengthy statement issued by the Palace and said he at "no stage" saw any criminal behaviour.

Andrew also reiterated it was a "mistake" seeing Epstein after his release from an 18-month prison term in 2010 for prostituting minors.

He was pictured with the financier in Central Park, New York, at the time and footage has since emerged of him at Epstein's home in the city in the same year.

It is now understood Andrew spent six days at the apartment in 2010, Mail Online reports.

Last week, leaked emails also claimed Andrew was seen inside Epstein's New York apartment getting a "foot massage" from "two young well-dressed Russian women".

Epstein's inquiry is now focusing on several alleged co-conspirators, believed to include Ghislaine Maxwell, 57, the daughter of disgraced newspaper tycoon Robert Maxwell.

At least five women who say they were abused by Epstein have filed lawsuits against his £458million (AU$840m) estate after Epstein killed himself.

The painting of former US President Bill Clinton found hanging in Epstein’s mansion. Picture: Supplied

All said Epstein used a "vast enterprise" of associates to recruit them, subject them to unwanted sex acts and keep them under his control.

He was arrested on July 6 over claims he was involved in the sex-trafficking of dozens of girls as young as 14 from at least 2002 until 2005.

Epstein had denied the charges and was being held in prison until his trial where he was facing up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. Picture: Getty

Andrew is on holiday in Spain with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 59, as Buckingham Palace fights to clear his name amid revelations that have surfaced since Epstein's death.

A previous Buckingham Palace statement said: "The Duke of York has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged crimes.

"His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behaviour is abhorrent."