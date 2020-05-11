Primex’s virtual expo kicks off today

More than 300 exhibitors have signed up for Primex's virtual expo, which kicks off today.

AUSTRALIA'S first virtual agricultural field day expo kicked off this morning, unveiling an 'Aladdin's Cave' of cutting-edge primary industry equipment to farmers keen to cash in before June 30.

The virtual expo is an extension of the annual Norco Primex Field Days, which was set to be held at Casino from May 21-23, but has been postponed until September 10-12.

The online version will run from May 11 to July 7.

A number of national and overseas brands will be launching new products this year via the Primex hub.

According to Primex director, Bruce Wright, the Online Business Hub will allow exhibitors and buyers to bypass any restrictions and health concerns caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The annual Primex expo at Casino is renowned for innovation, however the online version takes this to a whole new level," said Mr Wright.

"Several of the exhibitors I have spoken to have said the Primex Online Business Hub is timed perfectly for them to unveil items that have never been seen in the Australian market."

Mr Wright said discussions with New Zealand Trade and Enterprise had resulted in a number of new Kiwi exhibitors coming on board.

"The Primex online expo has opened up a new, exciting dimension for both exhibitors and farmers," he said.

"Obviously farmers want to take advantage of the current Federal Government stimulus including the $150,000 package of 100 per cent depreciation write-off before the end of the financial year.

"But there is also the fact that there is no similar alternative for farmers.

"We are the only primary industries' field days expo in the marketplace before June 30."

Mr Wright said the virtual Primex would stay true to the ethos of the real event, which has been running in Casino since 1985.

"Farmers need to be at the coalface of agricultural technology to be the most efficient they can be and have the best possible farming practices in place," he said.

"The online hub provides this not only through the latest products, but also through educational avenues such as webinars.

"So, the hub is so much more than just online shopping.

"The community organisations that we support, such as the Black Dog Institute, will also be part of this online experience."

According to Mr Wright, both exhibitors and farmers were embracing the online world, with more than 300 exhibitors having signed up for the expo.

"This pandemic has forced people online who may not have already been there, so I don't see that as a barrier at all for farmers," he said.

"Even the older generation have had to access online products.

"The technology we are using to stage this virtual expo is world-leading.

"However, just like the physical field days event, it all comes back to, the more the exhibitor puts into their 'display' the more they will get out of it."

Primex Online Business Hub visitors can now register for the expo via the Norco Primex Planner at: www.primex.net.au/primex-online-business-hub/