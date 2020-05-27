Primex ‘thrilled’ to team up with Aussie Made campaign

HELPFUL PARTNERSHIP: The Australian Made Campaign said its new partnership with Primex Field Days will support and further promote the growth of the Australian agriculture sector. Photo: Supplied

IN AN effort to support the growth of Australian agricultural industries, Primex Field Days has partnered with the Australian Made Campaign.

Australian Made Campaign chief executive Ben Lazzaro said the organisation is pleased to announce its alliance with Primex Field Days, forming a new relationship to support and further promote the growth of the Australian agriculture sector.

“The demand for quality Australian Made agricultural machinery and clean green produce is continuing to grow, and Primex Field Days allows exhibitors and attendees to participate in this growth,” Mr Lazzaro said.

“Primex Field Days has helped to shape the success story that Australian agriculture has become today, and the inclusion of the Australian Made logo, will only enhance this story.”

Evolving from a localised event to one of the country’s leading primary industries expos, Primex Field Days hosts more than 400 exhibitors and is attended by over 25,000 visitors each year.

Primex director Bruce Wright said his event was “thrilled” to partner with the esteemed green and yellow logo, and said he hoped to continue to support Australia’s local farming community in the country’s world-class ‘food bowl’.

Mr Wright said the partnership will help give Australian companies a platform to showcase their locally-produced goods to prospective buyers and the world, with Primex attracting local, national and international buyers.

“Primex supports Australian agricultural manufacturers and producers on both a national and international level,” he said.

“Being one of Australia’s largest agricultural and primary industry events is what sets us apart from other events.”

Primex’s Online Business Hub with run through to June, while the Casino event has been postponed until September 10-12.

For more information, visit www.primex.net.au.