Primex the pick of the bunch for food

PICK OF THE BUNCH: Southview Orchard owner John de Kleuver in his peach orchard on Hogarth Range. Mr de Kleauver will be a part of Primex's Paddock to Plate in 2019. Susanna Freymark

FROM the sugar cane-producing plains of the Richmond and Clarence Valleys, to sprawling hills of macadamia trees and the vast orchards of the coastal hinterland, it's no secret the Northern Rivers produces top-quality food.

The bounty of this food bowl region will have the chance to shine on the menu at Norco Primex next week.

Primex director Bruce Wright said the event's rapidly expanding Paddock to Plate Pavilion will not only be showcasing the region's incredible array of product, but expert chefs will be transforming the raw elements into sumptuous dishes.

"Paddock to Plate is one of the big success stories of Primex," he said.

"In recent years the event has broadened its appeal. We are now far more attractive to a wider demographic. It is a true family event."

Mr Wright said Primex offers 25,000 visitors the chance to see feature attractions for and from these food producers, including berries, macadamias, pecan, tea-tree, meat and livestock, all sorts of fruit and vegetables.

"It's a long list," he said.

"Not only can visitors come to Primex to see and buy local product, but the local producers will come to show off what they grow, and to investigate the latest farm technology."

Mr Wright said Primex had collected an association with almost 30 grower associations and peak industry groups, including local peach grower John de Kleuver.

The Hogarth Range producer is part of the organising arm for Paddock to Plate, and said Primex is the perfect chance to show the rest of the world what is so great about this region.

Mr de Kleuver who also grows nectarines, figs and loquats and runs cattle and pigs on his seven-hectare property said the Paddock to Plate concept gives Primex visitors the chance to see what is grown locally.

Mr Wright said this year the Paddock to Plate pavilion will feature Byron Bay's Elements Resort's executive chef Simon Jones as he creates some of his signature dishes.

"Visitors can watch these dishes being made, buy the product and then go home and replicate the dish," he said.

Norco Primex kicks off next week on Thursday, May 16 and runs until Saturday, May 18.