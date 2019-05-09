Primex set to reap rewards for towns beyond Casino

STAY: The new Plan, Play and Stay promotion urges the thousands of visitors who come to Primex from outside the local region to stay a little longer and enjoy the many highlights the area has to offer.

Susanna Freymark

THE wider Northern Rivers region is set to benefit ahead of the Primex Field Days, which kick off next week.

Byron Bay businesses will be the big winners of a new campaign surrounding the annual primary industries expo at Casino.

Plan, Play and Stay is one of the new features of Norco Primex 2019, which will be held at Casino for three days from next Thursday.

Primex director Bruce Wright said the promotion urges the thousands of visitors who come to Primex from outside the local region to stay a little longer and enjoy the many highlights the area has to offer.

"Obviously one of the gems of the Northern Rivers is Byron Bay and so we are expecting plenty of Primex visitors to mix a bit of business with pleasure and spend some time at Byron,” Mr Wright said.

"As part of the campaign we are partnering with a growing list of tourism businesses from throughout the region who are offering Primex visitors special incentives to stay a little longer in the region.”

Mr Wright said a large percentage of these businesses are Byron Bay-based, such as Elements of Byron, The Farm, Byron Bay Brewery, Lord Byron Distillery and Byron Bay Eco Cruises and Kayaks.

Mr Wright said Byron Bay had always played a role with Primex, but as the event evolved, that role was increasing.

"Primex began 35 years ago and for much of its life it has been a traditional primary industries field day event,” he said.

"However after a major review about three years ago we decided that the expo needed to widen its appeal. It is still the Yellow Pages for the man and woman from the land, but now it has so much more to offer.

Mr Wright said organisers' emphasis has been to make the event more attractive to more demographics and for all members of the family.

"In 2019 a classic example is our Paddock to Plate Pavilion. Within this area visitors get to see the amazing array of produce that comes from our own food bowl. Chefs will then turn those ingredients into gourmet meals on site,” he said.

"Many of the primary producers are from the Byron area. But right across the 18 hectare site you will see faces from the local region, proudly showcasing local products.”

Mr Wright said the Plan, Play and Stay campaign was even more appealing with this year's Primex dove-tailing into the annual Casino Beef Week.

With Primex being staged from May 16-18 and Beef Week from May 18-28 the region now has a 13-day festival drawcard.

"The Plan, Play and Stay campaign is a perfect fit for Primex because so many of our visitors come from the outer reaches of our footprint, which means they have to travel a few hours to get to Casino,” he said.

"So why not stay a couple of days before heading back home?”