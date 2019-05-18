Primex offers innovation for macadamia growers

GROWTH INDUSTRY: Jolyon Burnett is encouraging local growers to take the time to inspect new technological innovations at Primex.

GROWTH INDUSTRY: Jolyon Burnett is encouraging local growers to take the time to inspect new technological innovations at Primex. Mike Knott BUN280918MACA7

WITH the local macadamia harvest in full swing, growers are encouraged to take the time to inspect some of the latest technology innovations on show at Norco Primex on May 16-18.

Primex director Bruce Wright said the annual field day event continues to grow in relevance to all primary producers.

"We now have direct links with almost 30 grower groups, including the Australian Macadamia Society,” he said.

"The closer our relationship with these peak bodies the more we are able to make Primex relevant to their members.”

Australian Macadamia Society chief executive officer Jolyon Burnett said the need for growers to stay current was one of the reasons many will be attending the upcoming primary industries expo at Casino.

"This is an important event for a grower to turn up to and inspect the range of products and services that are available for use on farms,” he said.

"We have 500-plus growers in this Northern Rivers region and we encourage them to go to Primex.”

Mr Burnett said he had "no doubt” the significance of the macadamia industry to the local and Australian economy was not widely known.

"Seventy per cent of our crop is exported,” he said.

"Annually macadamia production in Australia is now about 50,000 tons, which is a quarter of the global crop and worth about $300million at the farm gate.

"These figures do fly under the radar to some extent nationally. When we go down to Canberra the extent of the horticultural export generally is not well understood.

"If you ask Northern Rivers people, very few would know that macadamias are the most valuable agricultural product here.”