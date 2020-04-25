Primex moves from paddock to pixels in virtual expo

ONLINE OPPORTUNITY: Norco Primex Field Days director Bruce Wright said he was looking forward to offering a virtual expo next month after organisers were forced to postpone the May event until September. Photo: Jackie Munro

ONE of the Northern Rivers’ biggest events has a big plan for beating the coronavirus lockdown.

This year’s Norco Primex Field Days event will move up to 400 exhibitors, hundreds more suppliers and their tons of machinery and product from an 18-hectare site at Casino to lounge rooms, kitchen tables and offices across Australia in an innovative virtual expo.

“We have all had to modify and rethink how we go about business due to COVID-19,” Primex owner Bruce Wright said.

“As a result the Primex Online Business Hub – a first for any field days event – will run through May and June and can be basically described as a virtual expo that is designed to support all our stakeholders.”

Primex, which has been held at Casino since 1985, was scheduled to be staged from May 21-23 this year.

However, it had to be postponed until September 10-12 when the coronavirus struck.

Mr Wright said the virtual expo, which will open on May 11, would allow farmers and other businesses to take advantage of the massive tax incentives offered before the end of this financial year.

“This is so much more than just an offer to shop online,” he said.

Mr Wright said the new site, developed in partnership with Map Your Show, showcases all the exhibitors and what they have to offer and then allows visitors to take a virtual tour of the expo and buy or make inquiries.

“It has proven extremely successful at the past two Primexes and so, in the wake of COVID-19, we have decided to enhance it and launch it as a stand-alone event for May and June,” he said.

“It comes at a time when all business needs a leg up and through an event that is a proven sales phenomenon.

“Primex generates more than $30 million in sales every year.

“Farmers also need to buy now.”

Mr Wright said farmers want to take advantage of the current Federal Government stimulus, including the $150,000 package of 100 per cent depreciation write-off before the end of the financial year.

“There are also travel restrictions and plenty of fear in the community,” he said.

“The Primex Online Business Hub will overcome both, offering a safe, targeted shopping environment.”

Mr Wright said the virtual expo was open to all Primex exhibitors and suppliers and would have immediate access to a massive network.

“With exhibitors also notifying their databases of customers, you immediately have a potential audience of tens of thousands,” he said.

Mr Wright said he expected the same bargains to be available online as on-site.

“Primex is referred to as the Yellow Pages of the paddock,” he said.

“It’s where the deals are done.

“I have no doubt the same bargaining will be happening at the Primex Online Business Hub.”

Mr Wright said the annual Primex expo at Casino was still planned to go ahead on September 10-12.

“Subject to the advice from government health authorities, we are planning to be on the ground in September,” he said.