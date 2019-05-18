Menu
LOCAL FOCUS: Glenreagh grower Carl Richardson said it was 'natural to sell his local North Coast product at a local North Coast show'.
Rural

Primex a 'natural step' for local grower

Jackie Munro
by
18th May 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HE calls it a "unique North Coast product” and for Carl Richardson, it seemed natural for him to sell that product at Primex.

The Glenreagh man said while it was his first time visiting Primex, he felt it would be the perfect place to sell his locally-grown turmeric tea.

Even though he is only a two hour drive south of Casino, he admits he had never considered exhibiting at Primex until he visited the Tocal Field Days and "decided to give it a go”.

"This product is proudly a North Coast product, so it was just natural to come up here and give it a crack,” he said.

He said unlike many other turmeric products, the organic turmeric he uses in his products are not imported, and are grown locally on his farm near Coffs Harbour, meaning it was a pleasure to be able to sell it at a local expo.

A former broadcast producer, Mr Richardson created Athol Glen Turmeric over five years ago and said the "accidental” creation of his tea has changed his life.

"I developed the tea and it's just turned out to be the best thing,” he said.

He said turmeric is proven to have strong health benefits, but it took him some experimentation to create a tea blend which "tastes as good as the tea is for your health”.

Lismore Northern Star

