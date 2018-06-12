Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PRIMED: Tatham dog trainer Robert Johnston talks to Primex director Bruce Wright about bringing the dog trials back to the event this year.
PRIMED: Tatham dog trainer Robert Johnston talks to Primex director Bruce Wright about bringing the dog trials back to the event this year. Susanna Freymark
Whats On

Primed for Primex date change

12th Jun 2018 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRUCE WRIGHT is a patient man.

He has a five-year plan to make Primex an international agriculture event and is taking the magnitude of the task in his stride. 

This is the first year Mr Wright has had a decent run up to Primex after returning to be director of the event his father, John Wright started in 1985.   

Next year Primex will be held in May in the lead-up to Casino Beef Week. There were many reasons for the date change, Mr Wright said.  

"People from this region go to New Zealand to the Mystery Creek Field Day on the same date so we are aligning with them," Mr Wright said.   

Part of fitting in with Mystery Creek is developing a new innovation program at Primex. An innovator from the Northern Rivers region will be selected this year to attend Mystery Creek, Mr Wright said.   

Innovation and technology are keywords in Mr Wright's conversation about Primex and the five-year plan.   

Linking the dates to Beef Week brings a wider audience to both events. "Dovetailing with Beef Week has so many positives for both events and for exhibitors," he said.    

Richmond Valley Council has a long history in providing financial assistance to support the Casino Beef Week Festival and Primex Field Days through in-kind support, including staff and machinery, before, during and after both events.  

Council's general manager Vaughan Macdonald said there was no doubt Beef Week and Primex were growing, and he was pleased Council could continue its support of both these events.    

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Learner driver allegedly rams police car in 90kmh chase

    premium_icon Learner driver allegedly rams police car in 90kmh chase

    Crime AFTER his arrest the teen allegedly told police: "F**k yeah that was my first car accident”

    Vandals target Queensland origin supporters' home

    premium_icon Vandals target Queensland origin supporters' home

    Crime "Someone definitely didn't like that sign”

    This documentary on food comes with an age warning

    premium_icon This documentary on food comes with an age warning

    News Documentary questions man's treatment of animals

    • 12th Jun 2018 10:51 AM
    Five unsolved Northern Rivers murders and mysteries

    premium_icon Five unsolved Northern Rivers murders and mysteries

    Crime Still no closure for families for these missing and murdered women

    Local Partners