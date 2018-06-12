Primed for Primex date change

PRIMED: Tatham dog trainer Robert Johnston talks to Primex director Bruce Wright about bringing the dog trials back to the event this year.

BRUCE WRIGHT is a patient man.

He has a five-year plan to make Primex an international agriculture event and is taking the magnitude of the task in his stride.

This is the first year Mr Wright has had a decent run up to Primex after returning to be director of the event his father, John Wright started in 1985.

Next year Primex will be held in May in the lead-up to Casino Beef Week. There were many reasons for the date change, Mr Wright said.

"People from this region go to New Zealand to the Mystery Creek Field Day on the same date so we are aligning with them," Mr Wright said.

Part of fitting in with Mystery Creek is developing a new innovation program at Primex. An innovator from the Northern Rivers region will be selected this year to attend Mystery Creek, Mr Wright said.

Innovation and technology are keywords in Mr Wright's conversation about Primex and the five-year plan.

Linking the dates to Beef Week brings a wider audience to both events. "Dovetailing with Beef Week has so many positives for both events and for exhibitors," he said.

Richmond Valley Council has a long history in providing financial assistance to support the Casino Beef Week Festival and Primex Field Days through in-kind support, including staff and machinery, before, during and after both events.

Council's general manager Vaughan Macdonald said there was no doubt Beef Week and Primex were growing, and he was pleased Council could continue its support of both these events.